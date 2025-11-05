You Can Donate Supplies to Help Jamaica Recover From Hurricane Melissa - Tuesday, November 11th

JoJo for Jamaica

STAR family, thank you for your thoughts and prayers for JoJo while she weathered out Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica. JoJo and her girlfriends had an expected twist for their girlfriend getaway when Hurricane Melissa made it impossible for them to leave the island.

After witnessing first hand, the destruction to the island, JoJo wants to give back! We’re asking you to help give supplies to help those in need with STAR 94.5’s JoJo For Jamaica.

Details:

STAR 94.5’s JoJo For Jamaica

Tuesday, November 11th from 7a-3p

Caribbean Sunshine Bakery - 2528 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, 32804

Collecting bars of soap, new or gently used blankets, toothpaste and baby wipes which will be shipped to the island through Free Spirit Outreach.

JoJo will be broadcasting live throughout our supply drive. Stop by to say hi to JoJo or you can simply drive-thru and helpers will collect your items to be shipped.

For a full list of items needed, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group