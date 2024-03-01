You Can Win Tickets To 2024 DAYTONA 200

Bike Week

From the hard-packed sands of Daytona Beach to an iconic home at the “World Center of Racing”, the DAYTONA 200 has challenged the world’s best motorcycle racers for over seven decades. Don’t miss the 82nd running of America’s Most Historic Motorcycle Race on Saturday, March 9th!

Celebrate your passion for bikes with a jam-packed 10 days of good times, FREE entertainment, top manufacturer displays, FREE demo rides, top of the line gear including Hot Leathers, on-track action, and so much more!

On-track Schedule :

March 2 – DAYTONA Supercross

– DAYTONA Supercross March 3 & 4 –Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross

–Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross March 5 – DAYTONA Vintage Supercross and ATV Supercross

– DAYTONA Vintage Supercross and ATV Supercross March 7 & 8 – DAYTONA Short Track

– DAYTONA Short Track March 7-9 – DAYTONA 200 including King of the Baggers

Enter below (3/4-3/7) and answer trivia questions for your opportunity to win four tickets to the Daytona 200 on March 9th at Daytona International Speedway!

For ticket information to the 2024 DAYTONA 200, visit daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/4/24-3/7/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Daytona 200 Bike Week on March 9th at Daytona International Speedway. ARV = $140. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

