You Can Win Tickets To Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Get ready for the fourth annual Taste of Space Fall Bites! From September 30th to November 3rd, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is serving up an array of spectacular food and sweet treats that will send your taste buds out of this world.

Indulge in the Harvest Bowl, savor the Pear Galette with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, or try the Autumn Pizza. These special fall-inspired dishes are only available at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, so don’t miss your chance to taste them all!

Listen all week (9/16-9/20) at 3p with Lorenzo for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets!

For admission and more information, visit KennedySpaceCenter.com.

