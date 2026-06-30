You Can Win Tickets To See Black Violin

Black Violin

Experience the groundbreaking sound of Black Violin as the GRAMMY-nominated duo brings The Be Free Tour to the Dr. Phillips Center on Friday, October 9th!

Blending classical music with hip-hop, soul, and jazz, Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste perform music from their latest album, Full Circle, alongside special guest Braxton Cook.

Enter below between June 30th - July 26th for your opportunity to win two tickets to their show!

Don’t miss this electrifying live performance that continues to redefine what string music can be.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. June 30th - July 26th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Black Violin at Dr. Phillips Center on Friday, October 9th, 2026. ARV = $93.22. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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