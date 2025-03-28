You Can Win Tickets To See The Lion King The Musical

The Lion King

More than 120 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Orlando’s best-loved musical returns to the Dr. Phillips Center for FOUR WEEK – APRIL 23 THROUGH MAY 18 Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway.

Listen to JoJo this week (3/31-4/4) inside the 2p hour for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show on May 8th at 7:30p!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 31th - April 4th. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-945-2945 and be designated caller. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds of winning vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see The Lion King The Musical at Dr. Phillips Center on Thursday, May 8th at 7:30p. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

