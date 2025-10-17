You Could Score Jingle Boots Tickets Inside the 6pm Hour Weekdays

Black Card Cancelled

Listen to STAR 94.5’s Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas weekdays (10/20-10/24) between 6p-7p to play Black Card Cancelled sponsored by Daytona Mitsubishi for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to Jingle Boots with Tonio Armani in concert on Friday, December 12th, 2025 at Xperience Live.

‘Black Card Cancelled’ is sponsored by Daytona Mitsubishi- Home of Unbeatable Deals on Cars.

Jingle Boots

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. October 20th - 24th, 2025. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter Black Card Cancelled, listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 1-844-945-2945 to participate in the contest to win. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Jingle Boots on 12/12/25 at Xperience Live in Orlando. ARV = $50 For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

