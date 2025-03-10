You Could Score Mary J. Blige Tickets with Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas

MARY J BLIGE

Iconic Grammy and Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated artist, actress, producer and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige is bringing The For My Fans Tour to the Kia Center on Friday, April 25th, 2025.

STAR 94.5 wants to hook you up with free tickets to the show! Listen to Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas this week (3/10-3/14) inside the 5pm hour for your opportunity to win two tickets. When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-945-2945 for your shot at winning a pair of tickets to see Mary J Blige in concert from STAR 94.5!

For ticket and show info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/10/25-3/14/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct announced designated caller at 1-844-945-2945 to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Mary J. Blige at Kia Center on Friday, April 25th. ARV = $111. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group