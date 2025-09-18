You Could Score SeaWorld Halloween Spooktacular Tickets This Week

SeaWorld Spooktacular

SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular is back! Grab your costumes and get ready for a fun-filled Halloween celebration for the whole family, including trick-or-treating (with the purchase of a reusable bag) during this daytime event. Explore our decorated trail, meet colorful characters, and be sure to check out all of our immersive family Spooktacular Festivities, including the harvest maze! SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular runs select days, now through November 2nd.

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” sponsored by Fairwinds Credit Union!

Listen this week (9/22-9/26) for your opportunity to win four tickets to SeaWorld Halloween Spooktacular!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/22-9/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 1-844-945-2945. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to SeaWorld Halloween Spooktacular valid through November 2nd. ARV = $$589.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

