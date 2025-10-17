You Could Score Tickets to the Jingle Boots Festival with Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas

Jingle Boots

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays (10/20-10/24) between 4p-5p to play Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo? for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to Jingle Boots with Tonio Armani in concert on Friday, December 12th, 2025 at Xperience Live.

“Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” is sponsored by Fairwinds Credit Union

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/20/25-10/24/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 1-844-945-2945. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to Jingle Boots on 12/12/25 at Xperience Live. ARV = $$50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

