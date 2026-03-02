You Could Score Two Tickets to the DAYTONA 200

DAYTONA 200

2026 Bike Week At DAYTONA returns Friday, February 27 – Sunday, March 8!

You could win two tickets to DAYTONA 200: America’s Most Historic Motorcycle Race – on Saturday, March 7th!

Just complete the entry form below including DAYTONA 200 trivia for your chance to win!

For ticket information to the 2026 DAYTONA 200, call 1-800-PIT-SHOP or log onto daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

In addition to the DAYTONA 200, the MotoAmerica weekend at DAYTONA will be the opening round of the 2026 MotoAmerica King of The Baggers Championship, marking their fourth appearance at DAYTONA. Be here to watch the baggers on the high banks of the superspeedway, as well as the opening round of the Twins Cup Championship.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/2/26-3/5/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to DAYTONA 200 on 3/7/26 at Daytona International Speedway. ARV = $70 For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

