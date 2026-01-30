You Could See Jefferson Starship at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

Seaworld Fest

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back with more than 200 flavors and 30 concerts! Enjoy mouthwatering dishes inspired by global cuisines, and new rotating menus! Whether you’re a foodie or bringing the whole family, savor delectable bites, refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews. Get a taste of live music, on Friday, February 20th when Jefferson Starship takes the stage.

You could win two tickets to see Jefferson Starship in concert and a food & drink sampler lanyard! Listen this week (2/2-2/6) inside the 4pm hour with Supa Dave for your chance to win!

You can also enter below now through 2/6 for another way to win your way into SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival.

Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, select dates January 30th through May 17th. Concerts are free with park admission. Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/31/26-2/1/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. All decisions made by WMMO-FM are final. Up to one winner will be selected on-line. For on-air, listen for the cue to call 2/2-2/6 and be the correct designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win. Odds vary. Up to ten winners on-air, Prize: Two one-day admission tickets to SeaWorld Orlando valid through 5/16/26, one parking pass and one ten punch food and beverage sampler lanyard. ARV = $384.98. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

