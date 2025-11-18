You Could Tickets for You + 3 Friends to the Florida Classic

Florida Classic

You could win tickets for you plus three friends to the Florida Blue Florida Classic courtesy of Florida Citrus Sports and STAR 94.5! It all goes down this Saturday as the Rattlers take on the Wildcats at Camping World Stadium!

Just head over to @star945 on Instagram for your opportunity to win four tickets to cheer on your favorite HBCU team!

-LIKE the post

-COMMENT with RATTLERS or WILDCATS

-INCLUDE #sweepstakes

For more info. on the Florida Blue Florida Classic including purchasing tickets, click here.

NO PURCH. NEC. 11/18/25–11/20/25. Open to FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. Odds vary. Rules: star945.com/contests Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

