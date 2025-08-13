You Could Win $1,000 with Rickey Smiley Pays Your Bills Weekdays at 8a, 10a, 12p, 2p & 5p

Rickey Smiley Pays Your Bills

Starting August 25th, STAR 94.5’s Rickey Smiley Pays Your Bills returns giving you five shots to score $1,000 every weekday!

Here’s how you could win from STAR 94.5:

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays at 8am , 10am , 12pm , 2pm , and 5pm .

, , , , and . We’ll announce a keyword in each contest hour.

in each contest hour. You have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour).

to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour). Then, you’re entered for your opportunity to win $1,000, so you can shred those bills!

If you receive a call from an unfamiliar, blocked or unknown number, answer it as you may be the winner!

Please note, contest will not take place on Monday, September 1st.

Download the free STAR 94.5 app at the App Store or Google Play for another way to enter STAR 94.’5s Rickey Smiley Pays Your Bills.

