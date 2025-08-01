You Could Win a Cabana for STAR 94.5’s Back to School Splash at Island H20 Water Park

Island H20

You could win a cabana for six for some VIP treatment at STAR 94.5’s Back to School Splash presented by Moe DeWitt and Just Call Moe - Orlando’s Injury Lawyers.

It’s an end of summer party hosted by STAR 94.5’s Lorenzo “Ice Tea” Thomas and Niecy D with thrilling water rides, music by DJ Kyle LaRue, a fun foam party and more at Island H20 Water Park on Friday, August 8th from 8:30pm-12am.

For your chance to win six tickets to the event and a cabana to make your evening extra special, head over to @star945 on Instagram.

It’s easy to enter!

-Locate the contest post on STAR 94.5’s Instagram page.

-Like our post.

-Comment with a 🌊 wave emoji and #contest

- Then, you’re entered for the contest! The deadline to enter is 8/6/25 at 10am.

Tickets are on-sale now! Click here to buy tickets!

*NO PURCH. NEC. 8/1/25–8/6/25. Open to FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. Odds vary. Rules: Here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

