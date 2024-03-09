You Could Win a Cruise Aboard Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage 2024





Fantastic Voyage

STAR 94.5 is giving you the opportunity to win a cruise for two aboard The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024! You and a guest could set sail from Miami on Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas from April 27th, 2024 through May 4th, 2024! You’ll be visiting Labadee (Royal’s Private Beach) | Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic | and San Juan, Puerta Rico!

There will be tons of entertainment, such as live performances from Chaka Khan, Earth Wind and Fire, Tank, Kirk Franklin, Bobby Brown, Tank, Ashanti, Ja Rule and more! Not to mention they will have specialty themed nights like Prom Night 2.0, All White All Night, Pajama Night, and much more!

Complete the entry form below and register for your chance to win now!

Plus, take advantage of the Florida resident special booking rate. Book your cabin today by calling 214-495-1963 and use the code word ORLANDO to receive this exclusive rate.

Fantastic Voyage

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/9/24–3/31/24. Open to legal FL res.; 21+. To enter, complete entry form above or on the STAR 94.5 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. No limit on entries. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules at: star945.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group