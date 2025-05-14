You Could Win Disney Water Park Tickets from STAR 94.5

Disney Water Parks

STAR 94.5 wants your family to splash into summer with Disney Water Parks tickets for a full day... and night...that’s drenched in Disney magic! Zip down thrilling slides. Chill out on family raft rides. Ride some gnarly waves. Plus, plenty more splash-tastic fun.

After the sun goes down at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, you can glow wild during Disney H2O Glow After Hours. For 3 hours––after hours––enjoy lower wait times, a DJ dance party, meet favorite Toy Story Characters, plus nosh on complimentary treats & select beverages!

Listen weekdays inside the 11am hour with JoJo for your chance to win four one-day Disney Water Park tickets. Plus, enter below for another way to win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/27/25–6/6/25. Open to legal FL residents in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter: (i) listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 844-945-2945, and be designated caller; or (ii) complete online drawing entry form on website or via Star 94.5 mobile app (free). Std. data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Odds vary. For add’l info and Official Rules: star945.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

