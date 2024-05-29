You Could Win Disney Water Parks Tickets

Disney Water Parks

K92.3 wants you to splash into summer with Disney Water Parks tickets for a full day... or night... that’s drenched in Disney magic! Zip down thrilling slides. Chill out on family raft rides. Ride some gnarly waves. Plus, plenty more splash-tastic fun.

After the sun goes down at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, you can glow wild during Disney H2O Glow After Hours. For 3 hours––after hours––you can enjoy lower wait times, a DJ dance party, plus complimentary treats and select beverages!

Listen to JoJo weekdays inside the 12pm hour for your chance to win four Disney Water Parks tickets.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/3/24–6/14/24 weekdays. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 844-945-2945, and be designated caller. No limit on entries. Up to ten (10) winners selected. Prize: four 1-day admission Disney Water Park ticket to Disney’s Blizzard Beach or Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, whichever is open. Expiration date August 31st, 2025. ARV = $315.24. Add’l info and Official Rules: star945.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

