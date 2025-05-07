You Could Win a Getaway to the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium

Orange Blossom Classic

You could win a getaway for two to Miami Gardens for the Orange Blossom Classic on August 30th, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The countdown to gameday is on and you could win two tickets to catch Howard University take on Florida A&M plus a one-night hotel stay! Enter below for your opportunity to win.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 6th - June 22nd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter on-line, complete entry form above. Up to one winner selected on-line. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Orange Blossom Classic on 8/30/25 at Hard Rock Stadium and a $250 Visa gift card . ARV = $310. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

