You Could Win Missy Elliott Tickets w/ Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas

Missy Elliott

Groundbreaking rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer Missy Elliott is heading to Orlando on Tuesday, July 30th with Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland!

Listen all week (4/30-5/3) at 3p for your chance to win your pair of tickets!

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, May 3rd at 10am. Ticket info. here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 30th - May 3rd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Missy Elliott at Kia Center on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024. ARV = $111. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

