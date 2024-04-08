You Could Win Missy Elliott Tickets w/ Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas

STAR94.5

This week, you could score two tickets to see Missy Elliott in concert with STAR 94.5′s Black Card Cancelled!

Do you know your culture? Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas will test your knowledge weekdays inside the 6pm hour with STAR 94.5′s Black Card Cancelled! Play the game correctly, and you get to keep your black card and win a prize! If not, your Black Card is cancelled!

This week (4/8-4/12), you could win a pair of tickets to catch Missy Elliott’s Out Of This World The Experience Tour featuring Ciara and Busta Rhymes and with special guest Timbaland on July 24th, 2024 at the Amalie Arena.

You can also enter below for another way to win!

Can’t wait to win? Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, April 12th at 10am. Click here for ticket info.

Missy Elliott





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. April 8th- April 12th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter on-air, listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest to win. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins , they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. To enter on-line, complete the entry form above. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners may be selected on-air and up to one (1) winner on-line. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Missy Elliott in concert at the Amalie Arena on 7/24/24. ARV = $151.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group