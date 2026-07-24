You Could Win A One Night Stay at Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach With Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas

Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo? This week, (7/27-7/31) you could score a one-night stay at Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach!

Experience breathtaking ocean views and luxurious accommodations to legendary amenities and unforgettable dining! Whether you’re planning a weekend escape, a family vacation, or a special celebration, Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach has everything you need for an unforgettable stay.

To discover everything Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach has to offer, click here.

are you smarter than lorenzo

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 27th - July 31st. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: A one-night stay from Sunday – Thursday at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach. ARV = $130. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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