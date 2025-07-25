You Could Win Tickets To Boots & Baddies

Boots and Baddies

Mark your calendar for August 16, 2025 - Xperience Live is lighting up Orlando with an epic night of music and energy!

Join the high-impact concert featuring the incredible Tonio Armani and the powerhouse vocals of Staci Russell. Their bold stage presence and unforgettable sound will take over the city for one night only.

Enter below from July 28th - August 13th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 28th - August 13th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Boots & Baddies at Xperience Live on Saturday, August 16th, 2025. ARV = $55.06. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

