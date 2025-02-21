You Could Win Tickets To The Central Florida Fair

Central Florida Fair

The Central Florida Fair returns to Orlando for its 113th year February 27th - March 9th! Enjoy rides, games, food, live music and entertainment, animals, livestock exhibitions, competitive exhibits and so much more! Celebrate the community and make lifelong memories with your family and friends.

Join the STAR crew and JoJo for Educator Night on Thursday, March 6th from 6p-8p! Show your school employee ID at the gate for FREE admission into the fair. Enjoy free parking and free admission for kids 6 and under.

Listen to JoJo this week (2/24-2/28) at 12p for your shot at winning four tickets and ride bands to Central Florida Fair!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 24th - February 28th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-945-2945 and be designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One four pack of tickets and ride bands to the Central Florida Fair. ARV = $115. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





