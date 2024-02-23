You Could Win Tickets To The Central Florida Fair

Are You Smarter

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” sponsored by 1-800-411-PAIN.

This week, you could win four tickets and four ride bands to Central Florida Fair!

The Central Florida Fair returns to Orlando for its 112th year February 29th - March 10th! Enjoy rides, games, food, live music and entertainment, animals, livestock exhibitions, competitive exhibits and so much more! Celebrate the community and make lifelong memories with your family and friends.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Central Florida Fair

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. February 26th - March 1st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins , they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four-pack of tickets and ride bands to the Central Florida Fair happening 2/29/24-3/10/24. ARV = $115. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

