You Could Win Tickets & Free Rides For The Osceola County Fair

The Osceola County Fair is celebrating 80 years of timeless tradition!
You could win six tickets and six unlimited ride bands to the Osceola County Fair happening February 9th - 18th, 2024 at Osceola Heritage Park! Bring the family to enjoy the live stock show, rides, live entertainment and so much more!
Listen this week (1/29-2/2) at 1p for your opportunity to win tickets!
For another opportunity to win, enter below between January 29th - Febuary 11th to win tickets!
To purchase tickets, click here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. January 29th - Febuary 11th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call on WEEKDAYS, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 or (2) complete an entry form above at k923orlando.com, wdbo.com, wmmo.com. exitos965.com and star945.com. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for On-Air and one (1) winner will be selected from the combined website entries on WDBO, WWKA, WMMO, WOEX and WCFB. Odds vary. Prize: Six tickets for one day admission and six ride bands for one day of unlimited rides at the Osceola County Fair from Febuary 9th - Febuary 18th at Osceola Heritage Park. ARV = $270. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
