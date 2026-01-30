Win Tickets To The Osceola County Fair With JoJo

Osceola County Fair

The Osceola County Fair is celebrating 82 years of timeless tradition!

You could win four tickets to the Osceola County Fair happening February 13th - 22nd, 2026 at Osceola Heritage Park! Bring the family to enjoy the live stock show, rides, live entertainment and so much more!

Listen this week (2/2-2/6) inside the 11a hour for your opportunity to win four tickets! Plus, qualify for an upgrade to four season passes and unlimited ride wristbands for even more fun!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 2nd - February 6th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-945-2945 and be designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for regular tickets. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets for one day admission at the Osceola County Fair from February 13th - 22nd at Osceola Heritage Park and qualify to win grand prize of upgraded four seasonal tickets and four ride bands for unlimited rides. ARV = Reg. $60 & Upgrade $180. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

