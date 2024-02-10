You Could Win Tickets To Music Fest Orlando

STAR94.5

Do you know your culture? Lorenzo will test your knowledge weekdays inside the 6pm hour with STAR 94.5′s Black Card Cancelled! Play the game correctly, and you get to keep your black card and win a prize! If not, your Black Card is cancelled!

This week (2/12-2/16), you could win two tickets to Music Fest Orlando with Keith Sweat, Tanka, Musiq Soul Child. Trick Daddy, Trina, Sunshine Anderson and more in concert on March 23rd at Central Florida Fairground!

Music Fest Orlando

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. February 12th - February 16th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins , they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for On-Air . Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to Music Fest Orlando on Saturday, March 23rd, 2023 at Centeral Florida Fairgrounds. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

