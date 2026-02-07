You Could Win Tickets for The Ole Skool Block Party with Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas

Black Card Cancelled

Get ready to rewind and relive the classics at The Ole Skool Block Party: The Official Throwback Reunion, a full-day celebration of throwback hits and legendary performances taking over the Apopka Amphitheater.

From the daytime block party to an unforgettable nighttime concert finale, this reunion brings nonstop music and pure nostalgia to the stage on Saturday, March 14th.

This week (2/9-2/13), you could win a pair of tickets to attend The Ole Skool Block Party! Just listen inside the 6pm hour for your chance to win!

Do you know your culture? Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas will test your knowledge with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled sponsored by Daytona Mitsubishi for your chance to win two tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

Old Skool

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. February 9th- February 13th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter on-air, listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 1-844-945-2945 to participate in the contest. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to attend The Ole Skool Block Party on Saturday, Mar 14th at Apopka Amphitheater. ARV = $67.70. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

