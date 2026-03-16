You Could Win Tickets to the Orlando Jazz Festival at the Mennello Museum this Saturday

You could win two tickets to the 2026 Orlando Jazz Festival with Chief Adjuah, Terrace Martin and many more artists performing live this Saturday (3/21) at the Mennello Museum of American Art.
Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets.
For more info. and to purchase tickets, click here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 16th - March 19th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to the Orlando Jazz Festival on 3/21/26 at Mennello Museum of American Art Orlando. ARV = $130. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
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