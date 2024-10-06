You Could Win Tickets for The Reunion Tour w/ JoJo

The Reunion Tour

Legendary Kirk Franklin, a 19-time GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, songwriter, and artist returns to Addition Financial Arena on October 11, 2024 at 7 p.m for The Reunion Tour.

Joining him as co-headliners are esteemed peers and gospel music icons Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, and The Clark Sisters. Kierra Sheard-Kelly will also join the tour as a special guest across all dates.

Listen to JoJo this week (10/7-10/10) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets, and qualify for the grand prize VIP package that includes two premium seats, access to the pre-show praise party and tour merchandise.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/7/24-10/10/24. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. For on-air, listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 844-945-2945 and be designated caller. Odds of winning vary. Up to four (4) winners will be selected on-air. ARV qualifier = $64 One (1) grand prize winner to receive two tickets in premium seats, access to pre-show praise party and tour merchandise. ARV = $250 Prize: two tickets to The Reunion Tour at Addition Financial Arena on 10/11/24. ARV = $64. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

