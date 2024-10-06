You Could Win Tickets for The Reunion Tour w/ JoJo

The Reunion Tour

Legendary Kirk Franklin, a 19-time GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, songwriter, and artist returns to Addition Financial Arena on October 11, 2024 at 7 p.m for The Reunion Tour.

Joining him as co-headliners are esteemed peers and gospel music icons Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, and The Clark Sisters. Kierra Sheard-Kelly will also join the tour as a special guest across all dates.

Listen to JoJo this week (10/7-10/10) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets, and qualify for the grand prize VIP package that includes two premium seats, access to the pre-show praise party and tour merchandise.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/7/24-10/10/24. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. For on-air, listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 844-945-2945 and be designated caller. Odds of winning vary. Up to four (4) winners will be selected on-air. ARV qualifier = $64 One (1) grand prize winner to receive two tickets in premium seats, access to pre-show praise party and tour merchandise. ARV = $250 Prize: two tickets to The Reunion Tour at Addition Financial Arena on 10/11/24. ARV = $64. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!