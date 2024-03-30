You Could Win Tickets to See Ali Siddiq

Are You Smarter

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” sponsored by 1-800-411-PAIN.

This week, you could win a pair of tickets to see stand-up comedian and public speaker Ali Siddiq at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on April 20th!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. April 1, 2024 - April 5, 2024. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins , they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Ali Siddiq at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on April 20, 2024. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

