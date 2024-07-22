You Could Win Tickets to See Boney James in Concert

Boney James

Get ready for a night of smooth sounds and soulful saxophone with Boney James at The Plaza Live on October 24th. Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of music.

You could win two tickets to the show! Enter below (7/22-8/18) for your opportunity to see Boney James in concert from STAR 94.5.

Tickets at axs.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/22/24-8/18/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 21+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above for your chance to win. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Boney James in concert at The Plaza Live on 10/24/24. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





