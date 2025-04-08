You Could Win Tickets to see Chris Brown at Camping World Stadium

Chris Brown - Orlando

Chris Brown has added an Orlando date for his Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour! He’s coming to Camping World Stadium on September 30th! Also performing Jhene Aiko and Bryson Tiller.

Listen to JoJo this week (4/9-4/11) inside the 12p hour for your opportunity to score two tickets to the show. When you hear the cue to call, be the announced designated caller at 1-844-945-2945 to win.

The general public on-sale will start on Friday. April 11th at 10am. Click here for ticket info.

Chris Brown

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. April 9th - April 11th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+ . Listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to three (3) winners will be selected for On-Air. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Chris Brown at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on September 30th, 2025. ARV = $111. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

