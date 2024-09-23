You Could Win Tickets to see Comedian Ms. Pat





Ms. Pat

You could win a pair of tickets for a night out laughs with Ms. Pat performing at the Dr. Phillips Center of the Arts on Saturday, October 5th.

Listen to JoJo this week (9/24-9/27) inside the 11am hour for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show.

You can also enter below between now and October 2nd, 2024 for another way to win!

Tickets are on-sale now. Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 23rd - October 2nd. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. Listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 844-945-2945 and be designated caller. Odds of winning vary. To enter on-line, complete the entry form above Official Rules: star945.com. Up yo four on-air winners and one on=line winner. Prize: two tickets to see Ms. Pat at DPAC on 10/5/24. ARV = $71. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group