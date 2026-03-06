You Could Win Tickets to See Gladys Knight with Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas

Black Card Cancelled

Do you know your culture? Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas will test your knowledge with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled sponsored by Daytona Mitsubishi for your chance to win two tickets to the show!

This week (3/9-3/13), you could win a pair of tickets to see Gladys Knight in concert on April 4th, 2026 at Hard Rock Live! Just listen inside the 6pm hour for your chance to win!

Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched unassailable artistry of Gladys Knight. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. March 9th - March 13th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter on-air, listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 1-844-945-2945 to participate in the contest. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Gladys Knight in concert at Hard Rock Live Orlando 4/4/26. ARV = $141. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

