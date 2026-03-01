You Could Win Tickets to See Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire with Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas

Lionel Richie

STAR 94.5 wants to hook you up with two tickets to catch Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire in concert at the Kia Center on Saturday, July 25th!

This week (3/2-3/6), you could win a pair of tickets to attend the show! Just listen inside the 6pm hour for your chance to win!

Do you know your culture? Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas will test your knowledge with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled sponsored by Daytona Mitsubishi for your chance to win two tickets to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

Black Card Cancelled

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. March 2nd - March 6th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter on-air, listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 1-844-945-2945 to participate in the contest. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Lionel Richie at Kia Center on 7/25/26. ARV = $112. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

