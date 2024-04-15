You Could Win Tickets to see The Marley Brothers in Concert

The Marley Brothers

The Marley Brothers featuring all five Marley Brothers Ziggy, Damian, Stephan, Ky-Mai and Julian Marley will bring The Legacy 2024 Tour to Central Florida! You could see them live on Friday, October 4th at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. Enter below now through May 5th, 2024 for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show.

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets. The general on-sale starts on Friday, April 19th, 2024 at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/15/24-5/5/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets for The Markey Brothers show on 10/4/24 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. ARV = $99. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





©2024 Cox Media Group