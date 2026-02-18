You Could Win Tickets To See Tone Loc, C+C Music Factory, & More At SeaWorld Seven Seas Festival

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” sponsored by Fairwinds Credit Union!

This week, (2/23-2/27) for your opportunity to win four tickets to catch Tone Loc, C+C Music Factory, Young MC, and Color Me Badd perform live on Sunday, March 8th plus four tickets and two food & beverage sampler lanyards!

For another opportunity to win, enter below between February 23rd through March 4th for your opportunity to win!

Embark on a culinary adventure like no other at SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival, select dates now through May 17th! Indulge in a world of flavor with more than 200 mouthwatering flavors inspired by global cuisines, and new rotating menus! Savor delectable bites paired perfectly with refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews.

Enjoy over 30 concerts with your favorite artists live on stage as this year’s concert series brings an incredible mix of genres to Bayside Stadium.

Explore this year’s entertainment lineup here, and discover the food options here.

*Concerts are Free with Park Admission.

Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. February 23rd - March 4th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 or (2) enter on the WCFB mobile app or website (www.star945.com) to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners on air and one (1) for the website will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pack of four one-day admission tickets to SeaWorld valid through 5/16/26, one parking pass and two ten-punch Seven Seas Food Festival Food & Drink Sampler Lanyards. ARV = $739.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

