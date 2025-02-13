You Could Win Tickets To See The Weeknd Live at Camping World Stadium

The Weeknd

The Weeknd is coming to Orlando, and STAR 94.5 wants to send you to the show for free! You could score two tickets to see The Weeknd in concert on Sunday, August 24th at Camping World Stadium for his 2025 Stadium Tour ‘After Hours Til Dawn.’

Enter below between January 31st - August 21st for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 31st - August 21st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter on-line, complete entry form above. Up to one (1) winner selected on-line. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see The Weeknd in concert on 8/24/25 at Camping World Stadium. ARV = $119. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

