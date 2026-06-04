You Could Win Tickets To See Ye With Lorenzo “Ice Tea” Thomas

Kanye West

Do you know your culture? Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas will test your knowledge weekdays inside the 6pm hour with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled! Play the game correctly, and you get to keep your black card and win a prize! If not, your Black Card is cancelled! Sponsored by Daytona Mitsubishi.

Listen this week (6/8-6/18) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Ye on June 28th at Raymond James Stadium!

For another opportunity to win, enter below between June 4th - June 25th for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show!

Don’t miss your chance to see YE, one of the most influential artists in music history. With 24 GRAMMY Awards, more than 150 million records sold worldwide, and a catalog of era-defining hits, YE continues to captivate audiences with unforgettable live performances.

*There will be no contest on Friday, June 19th, due to Juneteenth.

To purchase tickets, click here.

STAR94.5

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 4th - June 25th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest or (2) enter on the WCFB mobile app or website (www.star945.com) to win. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to nine (9) winners may be selected for On-Air, and One (1) winner will be selected for the mobile app. There will be no contest on Thursday, June 19th due to Juneteenth. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Ye on June 28th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. ARV = $276.10. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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