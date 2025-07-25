You Could Win Tickets To STAR 94.5’s Back to School Splash with Win & Give Week

Back to School Splash

School’s almost back, but summer isn’t over yet!

Listen this week (7/28-8/1) inside the 12p,3p, & 5p hour for your opportunity to win two tickets to STAR 94.5’s Back to School Splash presented by Moe DeWitt and Just Call Moe - Orlando’s Injury Lawyers.

Plus, you’ll also receive a bonus pair of tickets to gift to a teacher, student or school faculty member. Just a ‘thank you’ for all of their hard work - from YOU & Moe DeWitt and Just Call Moe!

Join us for one ‘homework free’ night at STAR 94.5’s Back to School Splash at Island H20 Water Park on Friday, August 8th from 8:30p-12a with thrilling water rides, music by DJ Kyle LaRue, a fun foam party and more!

Parents, teachers and students - it’s one last hurrah before the start of the new school year.

Tickets are on-sale now! Click here to buy tickets early and save!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 28th - August 1st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen to Star 94.5 on weekdays for cue to call, be designated caller at 1-844-945-2945 to win. Up to fifteen (15) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to the STAR 94.5’s Back to School Splash at Island H20 Water Park on Friday, August 8th. ARV = $119.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

