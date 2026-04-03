You Could Win Tickets To STAR 94.5’s Presents Orlando Derby Soiree with Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas

Black Card Cancelled

Do you know your culture? Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas will test your knowledge with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled sponsored by Daytona Mitsubishi for your chance to win two tickets to the show!

Just listen inside the 6pm hour this week (4/6-4/16) for your chance to win with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled!

Get ready to dress to impress! STAR 94.5 presents Orlando Derby Soiree returning on May 2nd, 2026 with KEM and 803 Fresh performing live on Saturday, May 2nd at Serenity Ranch in Orlando.

Experience the thrill of the race as we celebrate in style! Plus, drinks and food for purchase, socializing and Kentucky Derby viewing.

Your host STAR 94.5’s Monica May will be at the party, plus curated music to set the vibe by DJ Kyle LaRue.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. 21 or older event.

Orlando Derby Soiree

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. April 6th - April 10th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter on-air, listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 1-844-945-2945 to participate in the contest. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Orlando Derby Soiree on 5/2/26 at Serenity Ranch in Orlando. ARV = $75. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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