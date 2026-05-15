You Could Win Tickets For You + Three Friends to See Cee Lo Green at Island H20 Water Park

Cee Lo Green

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?

This week, (5/18-5/22) for your opportunity to score four tickets to the party!

Come join the fun at Island H2O Water Park to see Cee Lo Green perform live on Friday night, July 3rd! Orlando’s ONLY Water Park Live Event Party complete with a Foam Party, Drink Specials, and exclusive access to Island H2O’s thrilling slides, lazy river, and wave pool at night!

To purchase tickets, click here.

are you smarter than lorenzo

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/18/26-5/22/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Island H20 Water Park night time event on 7/3/26 for Cee Lo Green. ARV = $159.96. or full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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