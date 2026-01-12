You Could Win Two Passes to STAR 94.5’s Breakfast with Rickey Smiley

Breakfast with Rickey Smiley

You could two VIP Passes to STAR 94.5’s Breakfast With Rickey Smiley! You could be treated to a delicious breakfast followed by a Q&A session hosted by JoJo and a photo opp with our morning man Rickey Smiley! The event will take place inside STAR 94.5’s Performance Studio on Tuesday, January 27th starting at 9:30am.

Enter below between now and January 21st for your chance to win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/12/26-1/21/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to fifteen (15) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two passes (guest list) to STAR 94.5’s Breakfast with Rickey Smiley at 4192 N John Young Parkway Orlando 32804 on 1/27 from 9:30am - 11:30a. ARV = $50. For full rules, click here Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group