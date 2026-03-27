You Could Win a Walt Disney World Dream Vacation from STAR 94.5

Disney Dreamers Academy

To celebrate the power of dreams, STAR 94.5 wants to send you on a dream vacation to The Most Magical Place On Earth—Walt Disney World Resort!

Discover stunning worlds, favorite stories, far-off galaxies and Disney magic around every corner at four amazing Theme Parks…just like Disney Dreamers do.

For 19 years, Disney Dreamers Academy has provided lifechanging opportunities for high school students from across the country. Students are inspired through interactive career workshops, motivational speaker panels, networking opportunities and more. Walt Disney World Resort and proudly supports communities and culture by encouraging the next generation to dream big and equipping them with tools to make those dreams a reality.

Now get ready to follow your vacation dreams to Walt Disney World Resort—The Most Magical Place On Earth!

Listen to JoJo weekdays inside the 12pm hour for your chance to win a Walt Disney World Dream Vacation! When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-945-2945 and be the correct caller to win a $50 Disney gift card. Plus, qualify for the grand prize of a three-night stay at a Walt Disney World Resort and four 4-day Walt Disney World theme park passes with Park Hopper option.

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/30/26–4/10/26. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen to STAR 94.5 with JoJo weekdays for cue to call, call 844-945-2945, and be designated caller. Finalist odds vary; Grand Prize odds 1:10. Add’l info and Official Rules: star945.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

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