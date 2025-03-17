You Could Win a Walt Disney World Dream Vacation from STAR 94.5

Dreamers Academy

To celebrate the power of dreams, STAR 94.5 wants to send you on a dream vacation to The Most Magical Place On Earth—Walt Disney World® Resort!

Discover stunning worlds, favorite stories, far-off galaxies and Disney magic around every corner at four amazing Theme Parks…just like Disney Dreamers do.

For 18 years, Disney Dreamers Academy has provided lifechanging opportunities for Black high school students from across the country. Students are inspired through interactive career workshops, motivational speaker panels, networking opportunities and more. Walt Disney World Resort proudly supports Black communities and culture by encouraging the next generation to dream big and equipping them with tools to make those dreams a reality.

Now get ready to follow your vacation dreams to Walt Disney World Resort—The Most Magical Place On Earth!

Listen to JoJo weekdays inside the 12pm hour for your opportunity to win a $50 Disney gift card. When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-945-2945 and be the correct designated caller to win the $50 Disney gift card. Then, you’re qualified for the Walt Disney World Dream Vacation grand prize that includes a 3-night stay at a Walt Disney World Resort, four 4-day Park Hopper passes and a $400 Disney gift card.

Btn: Meet the 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy class

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/24/25–4/4/25. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-945-2945 and be designated caller. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: www.star945.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.





