Your Chance to Win a Trip for Two to SweatFest Cancun

SweatFest Cancun is a destination musical experience filled with your favorite R&B music and comedy at Planet Hollywood Cancun Resort and Spa and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene, from October 10-14, 2024.
STAR 94.5 is giving you an opportunity to win a trip for two to SweatFest Cancun! The lineup is amazing! Check this out:
-Keith Sweat
-Stephanie Mills
-Joe
-Atlantic Starr
-After 7
-Mikki Howard
-Raheem Devaughn
-Glenn Jones
Plus, comedians Lavell Crawford, Tommy Davidson, Tony Roberts, Special K and more!
Enter below for your chance to win a trip for two to SweatFest, 5 days and 4 nights of musical and comedy including:
- Roundtrip airfare for two
- Four-night stay at Planet Hollywood Cancun Resort and Spa October 10-14
- Tickets SweatFest 2024 events
More info at https://www.sweatfestcancun.com.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/3/24–7/14/24. Open to legal FL res.; 21+. To enter, complete entry form above or on the STAR 94.5 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: star945.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309
©2024 Cox Media Group