Your Chance to Win a Trip for Two to SweatFest Cancun

SweatFest Cancun

SweatFest Cancun is a destination musical experience filled with your favorite R&B music and comedy at Planet Hollywood Cancun Resort and Spa and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene, from October 10-14, 2024.

STAR 94.5 is giving you an opportunity to win a trip for two to SweatFest Cancun! The lineup is amazing! Check this out:

-Keith Sweat

-Stephanie Mills

-Joe

-Atlantic Starr

-After 7

-Mikki Howard

-Raheem Devaughn

-Glenn Jones

Plus, comedians Lavell Crawford, Tommy Davidson, Tony Roberts, Special K and more!

Enter below for your chance to win a trip for two to SweatFest, 5 days and 4 nights of musical and comedy including:

Roundtrip airfare for two

Four-night stay at Planet Hollywood Cancun Resort and Spa October 10-14

Tickets SweatFest 2024 events

More info at https://www.sweatfestcancun.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/3/24–7/14/24. Open to legal FL res.; 21+. To enter, complete entry form above or on the STAR 94.5 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: star945.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309

