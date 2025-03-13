Your Last Chance to Win Tickets to MJ The Musical

MJ: The Musical

Listen to JoJo inside the 11am hour for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see MJ The Musical at the Dr. Phillips Center this Saturday at 8 PM. When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-945-2945 for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show.

The Music Everyone Knows. The Show Everyone Loves. See MJ with the whole fam! The Tony Award®-winning musical about Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry is on stage in Orlando through Sunday only!

Experience Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry in MJ, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical, now in Orlando. Don’t miss your chance to see it live now through this Sunday!

Get tickets now at drphillipscenter.org

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/13/25-3/14/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct announced designated caller at 1-844-945-2945 to win. Up to two (2) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to MJ The Musical at Dr. Phillips Center on 3/15/25. ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





©2025 Cox Media Group