Your Shot At Tickets to The Temptations and the Four Tops!

TEMPTATIONS

The Temptations and the Four Tops are hitting the stage at Dr.Phillips Center on March 14th & STAR 94.5 has your hook up in!

Enter below between January 9th - January 22nd for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

Tickets will go on-sale on Friday, January 12th! Click here for more information.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 9th - January 22nd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) tickets to see The Temptations & The Four Tops in concert on Thursday, March 14th, 2023 at the Dr. Phillips Center. ARV = $79. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2022 Cox Media Group

