Win Florida Blue Florida Classic Tickets From Tobacco Free Florida

Tobacco Free Florida

The Florida Blue Florida Classic courtesy of Tobacco Free Florida takes place on November 18th at Camping World Stadium and STAR 94.5 is hooking you up!

Listen all week (11/6-11/10) at 11a & 5p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Tobacco Free Florida is here to help you quit tobacco, with their FREE Quit Your Way program. If you want support, they’ll give you support – whether that’s on the phone, virtual or in-person group sessions, or online. You’ll get a Quit Coach who will develop a quit plan that’s right for you.

If you’d rather quit on your own, they’ll give you the resources to help you start. They’ll even send you FREE nicotine patches, gum, or lozenges, if it’s medically appropriate. Tobacco Free Florida has helped more than 289,000 Floridians quit – and they can help you, too.

For more information, call Tobacco Free Florida at 1-877-U-CAN-NOW or visit tobaccofreeflorida.com/quityourway.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 6th - November 10th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of Florida Blue Florida Classic Tickets tickets at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, November 18th, 2023. ARV = $300. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

